iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 50
Another busy week in the fast swiping world of fingering fun that is iOS. A SoundCloud app finally appears for iPad users, Steinberg turns one of its Cubase favourites into the ultimate beat mangling app and more.
VirSyn Addictive microSynth, £1.99
The Addictive microSynth is the latest appf rom VirSyn . It's a nifty looking synth that combines the Addictive Synth with a simple four-track loop phrase recorder.
The synth is formed around dynamic wavetable synthesis which VirSyn tells us allows the user to explore a wide range of sonic territory from acid loops, crystal clear percussion and human choirs to complex musical soundscapes with only a handful parameters to tweak. There's also an intelligent randomizer for both sounds and arpeggios.
Soundcloud for iPad, £Free
After huge success with its iPhone app, audio hoster SoundCloud has finally released its swish iPad-only version.
The new SoundCloud iPad app features a lovely new waveform design, and commenting has been made much easier. In addition, you’ll find simplified Stream and ‘Activity’ tabs, larger profile and artwork images and push notifications for new followers and activity on your sounds.
Steinberg LoopMash HD, £7.99
Packed with 250 audio loops in a variety of music genres, plus more than 30 factory presets and unlimited user presets, LoopMash looks like a fun and creative take on the plug-in usually found inside Cubase.
Presets can be exchanged among other users of the app and each preset can include up to 24 scenes, with each of these scenes blending up to eight loops simultaneously. There's fun to be had with low-pass and high-pass filters, flanger and phaser effects plus 19 live performance effects, such as tape stops and stutters.
There's are live features, too with an intuitive 3D visualisation concept for easy navigation from one page to another. Users may expand their LoopMash library with four content sets that are available as in-app purchases, each containing an extra 50 premium audio loops.
IK Multimedia SampleTank, £6.99
Is that an entire band in your pocket or are you just pleased to see me? Oh it's SampleTank, the latest app from developer IK Multimedia.
Based on the legacy of its SampleTank plug-in , IK has stuffed over 400 different instruments and a whopping 900 patterns into this app, all ready to inspire and create while on-the-go. It's basically a four-part multitimbral sound module and will play nice with interfaces such as the IK iRig MIDI.