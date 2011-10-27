iPhone/iPad iOS music making app round-up: Week 50

Packed with 250 audio loops in a variety of music genres, plus more than 30 factory presets and unlimited user presets, LoopMash looks like a fun and creative take on the plug-in usually found inside Cubase.

Presets can be exchanged among other users of the app and each preset can include up to 24 scenes, with each of these scenes blending up to eight loops simultaneously. There's fun to be had with low-pass and high-pass filters, flanger and phaser effects plus 19 live performance effects, such as tape stops and stutters.

There's are live features, too with an intuitive 3D visualisation concept for easy navigation from one page to another. Users may expand their LoopMash library with four content sets that are available as in-app purchases, each containing an extra 50 premium audio loops.

