Inside Nicky Romero's stunning Protocol Recording studios

I understand all the rooms have video connectivity?

“Yeah, we have a network called DANTE and worked with a company called NOMOBO, which stands for No More Boundaries. Every room is connected together and you can communicate between all of them. You can plug in live cameras and microphones and there are screens in all the rooms so you can see each other as well. It really is like a 3D wizard office, with limitless possibilities.”

Does it have a mastering facility too?

“We do everything in-house. Last year, we did not have our own mastering facility and worked with Wired Masters a lot, especially for Protocol releases. I always did the mastering for my own songs, but a lot of songs from other producers were almost there but not quite and needed a little push mastering-wise. But from next year our aim is to do the mastering ourselves in Protocol Studios.”

Are the studios for releases on your own label or can other artists pay to use them?

“If songwriters or musicians want to use it, it’s always cool to have them around but the studios are mainly focused on music for artists within the Protocol family.”

Take us through your own studio. I presume it’s custom-made to your exact requirements?

“I work with Genelec 8050 nearfields as my monitor reference speakers and have a custom-made speaker set in the wall that gives more of a club vibe if I want to know how a club track will feel live.

“I also have a really big sub in the corner - a double twelve–inch subwoofer that’s just big enough for my space. I work with Manley microphones for recording vocals and use an Avalon 737 channel strip to preamp the mic.”

It is PC-based or Mac?

“I work with a Mac Pro and have some UAD stuff going on. It’s nothing special, but I have some LG screens so I can see everything, including this really cool curved screen so it feels like you have a 3D view. I work with Apogee Symphony, which does an amazing job as a soundcard; I’m really happy with the Apogee stuff that I have.”