In pictures: Venetian Snares' modular-stuffed studio

Like many electronic artists of his era, Canadian Aaron Funk’s initial mastery of gear derived from the use of rudimentary equipment.

With a colossal 29 albums under his belt, the breakcore innovator forged a reputation for self-depreciation, with releases such as My So-Called Life and Winnipeg is a Frozen Shithole. Yet Funk’s tongue-in-cheek designations belie his aptitude for innovation. Paying scant regard to genre templates, his intricate music pulverises the listener with meticulous, complex programming and deep, generative structures.

Despite Funk’s notorious dislike of interviews, we discover an artist never more at home than when talking about his art…