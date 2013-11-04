In pictures: Tim Green's Paris studio

Within four years of releasing his debut Electro/Tech House single, Little Flies, followed by modern classics Revox and Mr Dry, Tim Green was awarded Best Breakthrough Producer at DJ Mag's Best of British awards in 2010.

Green's DJ sets are renowned for their ingenious mix of styles, and his production and writing have seen him drive beyond the limitations of Minimal Techno and Deep House with a sense of exuberance.

While his raucous and distinctive club nights are a force to be reckoned with, alongside an already impressive back catalogue of releases and remixes, Green is now slaving over a debut album that promises a completely new direction, armed with a studio set-up the envy of many.