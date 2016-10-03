In pictures: The gear that fuels Beyond The Wizards Sleeve

Having met on London’s club scene, Erol Alkan and Richard Norris decided to work together on a project under anonymity – a plan that was wrecked when their identities were leaked before they could even release a record.

Frustrated but undeterred, the duo set about re-editing tracks by the likes of The Chemical Brothers, Interpol, Goldfrapp and Franz Ferdinand, collated for the release of a remix album, Reanimations (2009).

Read more: Akai Professional Fire

Having ‘reanimated’ other artists’ records, the duo then focused on creating original material. Despite coming from very different musical backgrounds, it was their shared love of psychedelia that would form a strong backbone of ideas for their recently released studio debut, The Soft Bounce

We snuck into Alkan’s London studio to have a chat with him and Richard about the many vintage synths and tools behind 'TSB'.