In pictures: Sub Focus's studio

Nick Douwma’s in a good place right now - his second album Torus has ridden high in the UK charts, while he’s recently completed a spectacular UK tour, showcasing exciting live gizmos including motion sensor technology.

Initially a stalwart of the Jungle scene, with Torus Douwma has expanded his scope by incorporating elements of Deep House, Dubstep and Electronica into what is a pristine collection of up-tempo dance tracks, bolstered by a diverse range of vocal contributions.

Inside the studio, the forward-thinking Douwma has an infectious enthusiasm and technical inclination to work fully in the box, helping him to stay one step ahead of dance music’s generic limitations.

Here Douwma talks us through the gear and gizmos behind Torus. For more on the album, read our track-by-track interview with Douwma from earlier this year.