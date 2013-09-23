Sub Focus talks new album Torus track-by-track

During the noughties, Sub Focus (AKA Nick Douwma) dominated the DnB scene with a slew of dancefloor anthems such as X-Ray, Airplane and Timewarp. In 2009 he consolidated his position as one of the genre’s most capable producers with his eponymous debut album, which included several departures from DnB in the form of electro-house and dubstep tracks.

Sub Focus’s second long-player, Torus, is finally ready to be unleashed - it'll be released on 30 September - and features an even wider array of styles. It includes an excursion into ambient drumstep, and even an '80s-style power ballad.

We caught up with Nick and asked him to take us through the new album track-by-track.