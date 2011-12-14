In pictures: Plaids's studio in a shed

Well, the good news is, Plaid are back with a new album proper, Scintilli, their first since 2003's Spokes, although there were also three excellent soundtrack albums in the interim.

Perhaps the best news however is that the good gents of Plaid were happy to grant us exclusive access to their purpose-built North London garden studio, wherein untold music-making wonders reside.

The duo that make up Plaid, Ed Handley and Andy Turner, have an illustrious pedigree in the

Electronic music world. Both formerly of seminal Dance unit, The Black Dog, they then went on to work and tour extensively with Björk while still somehow finding the time to create an impressive body of work under the Plaid banner, which they've used since 1991 debut album, Mbuki Mvuki.

Scintilli sees Handley and Turner further explore their ongoing interest in the new forms of synthesis made possible by ever-faster computer processors and sees them shift further into the software realm. All this and they're on that sacred home of Electronic music, Warp Records. So let's take a look around...