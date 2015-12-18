In pictures: Pan-Pot's Berlin studio

In terms of you responding to each other during a DJ set, is that something you’ve had to work hard to develop?

Tassilo: “We just go out there and do it. Sometimes it’s a surprise and we have to react to each other but that’s also the fun of playing back to back. But we’ve known each other for 12 or 13 years now, so we know each other very well, respect each other a lot and give each other the time to play each track.”

Thomas: “I always say that if you’re more prepared you’re not prepared. You can’t really prepare for a party with tracks. You can have some stuff in a certain kind of style, but it really makes no sense because there are too many factors and influences to take into consideration.

“You always need to be flexible and be able to react immediately to the crowd and the mood, and that’s the most important aspect. We try to be open-minded and adapt to what we see by the way the people are dancing.”

So, do you still find the time to party yourselves ever?

Tassilo: “Not often [laughs]. We have just come back from a tour of Asia. We went to Singapore, Bangkok and Bali, and then to Australia, all in two weeks. This is extremely heavy on your body. We go to the gym a lot, do a lot of sports, go running and try to keep our bodies very healthy and eat well.

“We have to stick to a healthy lifestyle due to this heavy touring schedule, the partying and DJ sets, because the physical demands are extreme. The long distance flying and lack of sleep at the weekends is very exhausting, but if you have the right life during the week then you can handle it.”

The Other is out now via Second State. For more information head to Pan-Pot’s official website.