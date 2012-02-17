In pictures: Nu Tone's garden studio

Nu:Tone (aka Dan Gresham) is a busy man. When he's not serving up his distinctive d'n'b remixes and reworkings for top artists on the majors, he's jetting the globe as an in-demand DJ with an eye on pushing d'n'b's boundaries.

And when his feet do hit the ground he dutifully marches the 30ft to the end of the garden to work on his artist albums for Hospital Records alongside a host of guest vocalists. He took time out to show us around his studio and his own hotbed of production gear.

