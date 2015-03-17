In pictures: New Build's East London studio

You probably recognise Al Doyle and Felix Martin. Multi-instrumentalist (and shorter-haired) Doyle and keyboardist/programmer (and curly-haired with groovy ’tache) Martin have spent the last ten years or so with Grammy-nominated electronic A-listers, Hot Chip.

Mates since uni and based in a pleasantly scuzzy studio in uber-hip East London, the duo also operate as New Build, releasing their critically acclaimed debut album, Yesterday Was Lived And Lost, in 2012. That was followed by a string of live shows - the Hot Chip connection and Doyle’s time with LCD Soundsystem guaranteed plenty of interest in the US - and a second album, Pour It On, was released at the end of last year.

With the album out of the way, Doyle and Martin invited us down to the studio for a natter about their weird collection of acoustic nick-nacks and analogue treasures.

“There’s a double bass hiding in here somewhere,” Doyle tells us. “A 303 and a 606. And a giant drumstick! I’ll admit that not everything gets used every day, but it’s nice to know things are there if we need them.”

“If we can find ’em,” adds Martin with a grin. “That’s one of the joys of having a place like this,” says Doyle. “We’ve got the space to keep all kinds of stuff. You forget about them for a couple of years, then it’s, ‘Wow, there’s a steel drum here. What can we do with this?’”

