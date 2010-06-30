In pictures: MOTU MicroBook audio interface

Thanks to the supplied CueMix FX software, you also get control of EQ and compression on every input and output. The AudioDesk DAW for Mac comes supplied too, though the MicroBook itself is cross-platform.

MOTU Marketing Director Jim Cooper says of the new interface: "The MicroBook is small in size but huge when it comes to audio quality. Our tests show that it matches or exceeds the measured audio specifications of other so-called 'high-end' interfaces on the market that cost two and three times as much. So it's perfect for discriminating users who want quality I/O for on-the-go recording, personal studio tracking, laptop-based DJing, and many other applications."

We shall see, but when you consider MOTU’s pedigree, you get the feeling that the MicroBook could well turn out to be the stylish, portable, high-quality audio interface that many people have been waiting for.