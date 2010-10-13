In pictures: Morgan Page's LA studio

An overview of Morgan’s studio shows that he currently has a pair of Mackie’s classic monitors installed, but they could be on the way out soon. “Now I have a big room, it’s tempting to get some big monitors, so I’ve been looking to replace these. I need to check out the Event Opals, the Focals and the latest PMCs at some point.”

