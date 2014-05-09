In pictures: Max Cooper's London studio

“Recently I’ve been using the Animoog, which is great. I had a conversation with Secret Cinema (Jeroen Verheij) and he recommended it so I bought it as I was in Singapore and had some really long flights to Australia and back. I sat with Animoog running on my iPad and it was great. I’ve made maybe 30 patches already on it, and the new tracks I’ve started working on now use Animoog a lot on them. You can get some great sounds out of it.

“I use Lemur on the iPad as a control surface. With that, you can have all these bouncing balls, which control lots of different parameters and, again, you get some emergent behaviour coming from that because you have all these parameters, which, as the balls are bouncing around, there is a deterministic form, although it’s not easy to tell what that is. You’ve got lots of parameters following these complex paths so you get, to some degree, a generative result.”