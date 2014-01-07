In pictures: Luke Million's Adelaide studio

Even by Australia’s previous high standards, the electronic music emanating from its shores, of late, has been of the finest calibre.

None finer, perhaps, than that of one Luke Million (aka Adelaide resident Luke Godson) whose deft touch with a floor-filling beat and a disco/funk-infused melody on cuts such as 2011’s electro workout, Arnold/Sun Splash has seen him rapidly rise to prominence in his homeland and way, way beyond.

Luke also happens to be one half of Future Classic’s synth-funk maestros, The Swiss, whose infectious good-time grooves have helped further cement his reputation as an in-demand producer and remixer who knows how to successfully transmit the vibe from his computer to the dance floor.

So, when Future Music got the call to speak with the amiable Luke Million in his rather impressive Adelaide studio we positively jumped at the chance. Here he talks us through his amazing collection of studio gear...