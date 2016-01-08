In pictures: Leftfield's live setup

Has the Leftfield studio modus operandi changed much since the Leftism days?

“You mean the processes? In the old days we just used loads of different Akai samplers... 3200s, 1100s and 950s; I liked all that gear. We’d only ever have a few tracks of audio as it was all coming off the samplers. We even got as far as recording vocals into the samplers.

“Open Up was probably recorded onto tape or one track of audio but we then put it into samplers, chopped it up and played it off MIDI. That helped get it in sync and in tune with the backing track. John sung it all in one go but we then chopped it up into sections.

“You’ve got so much more available at your fingertips these days though; we don’t even need a mixing desk anymore. You can get incredible warmth off some new soundcards. The processing has become so incredible; those days of people saying that digital is rubbish are gone as digital is amazing now. The good stuff is expensive but the quality is there. A lot of this new album was done in the computer.”

Is it Pro Tools you run in the studio?

“No we use Logic. Some of the tracks were started on Ableton as I got into that a fair bit but Logic has always been the main platform. We find it more familiar for mixing; Adz prefers to mix on Logic, although a couple of the tracks were eventually done on Live, so it’s a bit of both, really. Writing on Ableton is good fun; it’s great for doing loops and getting drums going then sticking them into Logic.”

Do you use many of Logic or Live’s bundled soft synths?

“We did use some... there are drum machines we used, which I can’t remember the name of. Mainly we used the bundled stuff for sampling and making keyboard sounds to use with the real keyboard stuff. So, the answer is, yes, we do use soft synths but not many.”

So, you’re still a fan of programming on hardware drum machines?

“I like making a palette of drums from all different sources, I’d say. There isn’t one thing... there are bits of Tempest in there, some 909s, 808s. I’ve got one of the Korg Volca Bass units that we used for programming some of the basslines. The Acid line in Shaker Obsession comes from that – sync’d it up in Live and just did it on my headphones, actually.”