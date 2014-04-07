In pictures: Jon Rundell's software-based studio

A long time has passed since Jon Rundell bought his first set of decks at the age of 15 and started pestering Carl Cox with mix tapes on the Brighton club scene. Cox quickly became an avid supporter of Rundell’s productions, asking him to join his own Intec Records as A&R/label manager in 1996.

Since then, Rundell hasn’t looked back, cementing his reputation as an international DJ and acclaimed producer, with demand for his remix skills coming from the likes of Moby, Fatboy Slim and Paul van Dyk.

Future Music recently rocked up to the studio that Jon works from with his collaborator Alex Tepper. Read on to discover the gear that he uses to make his tunes.