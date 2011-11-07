In pictures: Joakim's analogue studio paradise

Joakim is a producer who can do it all. From writing classical scores, being a solo indie-rocking-hipster dance hero or running his highly respected Tiger Sushi imprint.

Known simply by his first name, Joakim Bouaziz is a Parisien producer who has taken on so many different projects it's difficult to label him. Classically trained on piano, Joakim is a true virtuoso, but don't worry about episodes of twiddly finger flaunting, as his productions are a tape saturated, synth-fuelled delight.

With a heady mixture of analogue gear and retro techniques, Joakim produces outstanding tracks and has remixed for artists such as AIR, John Foxx, Röyksopp, Alter Ego and Friendly Fires. Having recently moved his studio, he's invested even more into his expanding arsenal of gear, with an incredible Wunder Audio console now proudly poised in the centre of the room.

Here, he shows us his incredible gear collection and studio facility.