In pictures: Guti's Barcelona studio

When house high flier Guti left his native Argentina a little over five years ago and decamped to Germany under the wing of minimal-master Loco Dice, one wonders if he knew the whirlwind of parties, techno and big-selling releases that was about to become his world.

Originally from a jazz-rock background, Guti made his name with floorfillers such as All The Girls and Every Cow Has A Bird (written with Dubshape), while also becoming famed for his blistering live performances and astute remixes.

Now, having again decamped, this time to the rarefied climes of Barcelona, Guti invited Future Music to visit his current studio where he lovingly fashioned his haunting new album, Rompecorazones. This departs from Guti’s trademark house groove for a subtler, downtempo drift through an ambient, piano-led landscape.