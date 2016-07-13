In pictures: Gold Panda's studio

Self-confessed video game geek and producer Gold Panda's music is a product of his lifestyle, whether trawling local car boot sales seeking vinyl samples or absorbing the cultural influences and making field recordings during stints living in Tokyo and Berlin.

Before his rise to prominence as a producer, Gold Panda taught English while living in Japan, and he returned to the country last year on a photography expedition. Inadvertently collating a travelogue of audio samples, upon his return those captured sounds unwittingly became the bedrock for new material.

The latest Gold Panda album, Good Luck And Do Your Best - a title inspired by the parting words of a Japanese taxi driver - has a strangely discomforting yet soothing resonance, driven by a patchwork quilt of chopped, manipulated and layered field samples and vinyl snippets.

We headed to Chelmsford to catch up with Gold Panda in his studio.