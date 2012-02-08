In pictures: Florian Meindl's studio

Take a look around the incredible ex-factory, ex-shady 'government' office where Florian Meindl has his studio.

This vast, derelict slab of a building is home to hundreds of bands each with their own studios and rehearsal spaces in cell-like rooms that line lengthy corridors.Battling with the acoustics of this concrete bunker-like space, Florian has crafted a studio that's the perfect home to his pioneering Techno and Minimal projects and the birthplace of his popular Riemann Kollection sample sets. We caught up with the artist in residence.

