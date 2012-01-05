In pictures: Fernando Garibay's LA studio

He’s the young producer and writer who’s produced some of the biggest names in Pop music, including the one and only Lady Gaga.

Rising from East LA and after gaining notoriety for his unique slant on what Dance and Pop music could be, Fernando Garibay was thrust into the mainstream, working with artists like Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin. Working closely with Interscope Records he found himself producing, remixing and writing for acts like Will.I.Am, Britney Spears, Lady Gaga and more.

His studio is based in a converted building in the grounds of his LA home and is a treasure trove of rare kit and vintage synths teamed with a huge SSL desk. With previous mentors and teachers including such music heavyweights as Giorgio Moroder, David Forster and Quincy Jones, and the smash new Gaga album Born This Way under his belt, Garibay is officially big league.