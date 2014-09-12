In pictures: Factory Floor's live setup

In demand as remixers and much remixed themselves (recent How You Say EP is a masterclass in cool), it’s when Gabe (Gurnsey), Nik (Void) and Dom (Butler) convene in the live arena that electronic improvisers Factory Floor start to get seriously intense. The Factory Floor live experience is incendiary, uplifting and relentless… in all the right ways.

Not ones to lazily chuck a few presets at a few pre-programmed beats, they use the humble MIDI clock to underpin their shape-shifting improvisations, with Gurnsey harnessing an array of drum machines and real drums, Butler taking care of the synth side of things, and Void utilising a variety of samplers and effects to treat her vocals.

Factory Floor live is an incredibly compelling experience, so Future Music magazine was never going to pass up the chance to speak with the band ahead of a recent sell-out performance at London’s Oval Space. So, in a quiet moment twixt soundcheck and gig, they caught up with Gabe and Nik to discuss the gear they take on stage.