In pictures: Emika's Berlin studio

While her teenage pals were doing teenage things, Emika (AKA Ema Jolly) was studying computer sequencing and DSP programming.

Then, after an internship with Ninja Tune - a label she later signed to - Emika entered a period of reflection. Moving to Berlin, she began working as a sound designer for Native Instruments before becoming wholly independent, releasing albums Klavírní (2014) and this year’s Drei on her own Emika Records.

We caught up with her in her adopted hometown to talk software, hardware and sound design. For the full interview check out Future Music issue 294, which is on sale now.