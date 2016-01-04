In pictures: Dusty Kid's Sardinian studio

In what way was the album inspired by your homeland, Sardinia?

“Although I’d wanted to dedicate an album to Sardinia for quite a long time, everything started on the morning of 5th July 2014 during the wedding of two very good friends. The celebrations took place in the Medio Campidano area, between Sardara and Guspini, a very lovely area in the mid-west of the Cagliari province.

“From May until November, it’s full of beautiful yellow landscapes and enormous wheat fields that fit amazingly with the island’s blue skies. During the whole celebration, I started having a clear idea about how the concept would be built: a foreign traveller coming from a cold country, spending two weeks on the island during the summer period. The very first thing he did was attend this wedding party full of Sardinian people celebrating. That way he would have a bizarre impression of the island’s inhabitants. His journey would have started in a sort of comic, over-the-top way; opposite to the touristy coasts and beaches. I found this idea inspirational and started putting some sketches down.”

What part does your environment play on your music?

“It’s absolutely fundamental. It’s strange to think that 15 years ago Sardinia was like a prison for me. I wanted to make music and it seemed like being in such a small place, which was away from everything, would be the worst place to be. But when I started travelling the world every weekend, month by month it turned into the opposite.

The more I was physically detached from the island, the more I felt its strong gravitational pull. It seems to be a common thing for other inhabitants too; a lot of people leave the island due to a lack of job opportunities, but 95% want to return after a while.”

What are the mysterious ‘Troglodytes’ you refer to on track two?

“Ha! Let me explain. Since I was young, I have always witnessed bad comments from the rest of Italy about Sardinia and its inhabitants. Being an island that, geographically, is far away from the nation we belong to, always leads people to think we are backwards and ignorant or stuff like that. Believe me, a lot of times I’ve been asked, ‘Oh, you’re from Sardinia? Do you have schools there? Do you use cars or have stores!?’

“What’s nonsense about this is that a lot of the Italian people that consider us so ‘backwards’ love to spend their vacation on the island and its coasts. Also the government put shit stuff like military stations and nuclear bases here, like it’s some parking zone away from the nation. The grumpy speech at the end of the track is an old drunk that screams to the poor foreign traveller that he wants island independence and to take back all the ‘shit’ the government left in the territory that has made it so polluted.”