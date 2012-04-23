In pictures: Dom Kane's Cardiff studio

Since the early ’90s, Dom Kane has been obsessed with music production and DJing. He started out playing illegal raves at the age of 14, and quickly made a name for himself both as a DJ, with a residency at Ministry ofSound, and as a producer – he’s one of the original sample content creators.

Having seen his booth morph from vinyl, through CDJs to laptop DJing, and his studio grow from basic MIDI software to the endless options of Ableton Live, Dom has witnessed 20 years of technical trends. After testing software for FXpansion and Steve Duda, he’s now set up his own sample company and is about to launch his debut album. So, there couldn’t be a better time to have a nosey around his music making facility.