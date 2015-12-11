In pictures: Dirty Vegas' London studio

Why do you think you have been embraced more in America?

SS: "It was a huge piece of luck. We got going in the UK, recorded an album and, as you do, released a single, but it didn't really do much. People forget that the one that broke it for us [Days Go By] in the States had already been released here. There was a lot of respect from DJs and the Dance community, so off we went to play some festivals and by a stroke of luck we got a license request from Mitsubishi for a commercial.

"Strangely enough, the song connected due to America's love for TV and started to get requested on local FM stations. Then it got on the daytime format and exploded from there. Because we weren't purely DJs and went over there with a band setup and someone in front of the mic acting as lead singer, that American love of bands and rock music connected."

Did that open your eyes to the power of music licensing?

SS: "It was the first license that we'd ever done, and because the song had come and gone we were advised by our label and management to do it. Our lawyer in the States said that the commission for that song is a benchmark case, because people like Sting or Dire Straits - the big giants - had done that before, but it was the first time a completely unknown band had gone from obscurity to winning a Grammy.

"Now, the number one format for breaking your music is the license. But then the backlash started, because everyone in England told us we'd sold out [laughs]."