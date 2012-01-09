In pictures: Dada Life's Stockholm studio

The extrovert Swedish duo have been bashing out their tough electro house sound for years and have added their eccentric touch to a multitude of big name remixes. We decided to head to their bunker for some bananas and Champagne.

On the surface, these fun-loving Swedes project a less-than serious producer image of crazy fun and endless good times. Don't get us wrong though, this is very much an accurate depiction. But, the combined knowledge and experience of Stefan Engblom and Olle Corneer is exactly what enables them to be slightly more fancy-free in the studio.

With time spent producing hits for Japanese boy bands and side projects for TV and film, the Dada boys seem to have done it all. But it's the furious rip-roaring sound of electro house that really gets their bananas peeling, and it's that reason exactly that we dropped in to see them.

Their studio is based out of two adjacent rooms, where the boys previously worked within their separate aliases – mostly they work together in Stefan's room once a track is coming together, but separate rooms mean parallel projects and the freedom to pursue ideas separately. After stealing a few cookies from the kitchen, we bribe Dada Life with more chocolate and get given the tour.