In pictures: Benge's modular synth collection

"My name's Benge and I'm here at my studio in London. I have several modular systems in one place, all connected together. I run Memetune Studios, which is the result of my long obsession with synthesizers and analog/digital recording gear.

"I have pretty much everything all connected to my central patchbays and mixing consoles. I like to think of the studio as one giant system. Some people who come here say 'Oh its like a synthesizer museum!'m but in fact I don't see it as a museum because I actually use all this stuff on a daily basis on my various projects and collaborations."

