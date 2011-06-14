In pictures: Alex Metric's London studio

Whether it’s producing bands like the Infadels, remixing huge names like Moby, NERD and Depeche Mode, playing live with his band, DJing alongside the biggest names in the business or working on his own productions from his studio bunker in London, Alex Metric is a man that can do it all.

His crossover indie and electronic sound takes him from the clubs to daytime radio and his new collaboration with Steve Angello, Open Your Eyes, sees one of his childhood heroes, Ian Brown, step up for vocal duties.

2010 was one of the biggest years in Metric’s career, but with a slew of new studio equipment on the way and his own solo album dropping soon, it looks like things are set to get even bigger for him.

Future Music recently caught up with him in his London studio to take a look at some of the gear behind his productions, live show and remix work.