In pictures: Alan Braxe's home studio

First things first, how did Stardust create Music Sounds Better With You? “The track was built by sampling the 1981 Chaka Khan record Fate and was recorded in [fellow Stardust member and one half of Daft Punk] Thomas Bangalter’s studio,” explains Braxe.

“The E-MU SP 1200 [pictured above] was full with the Chaka Khan sample, so the drums were from a Roland 909 drum machine and the bassline from a Korg Trident. There’s also a Rhodes piano in there but you can barely hear it.

“Then we used the Ensoniq ASR-10 as a sort of computer and put the different sections of the track on different keys, triggering it to make the arrangement for the instrumental. Benjamin Diamond recorded the vocals which were compressed with an Alesis 3630, plus we used another 3630 compressor on the master buss of the entire track. And that was it.”