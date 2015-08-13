Image-Line listens to customers and releases FL Studio 12.1

Image-Line's users have been busy exploring FL Studio 12 for a few months now, and they've been giving the company their feedback. This has informed the release of FL Studio 12.1, the first major update to the latest version of the popular DAW.
Image-Line says that the aim of the update is to improve the workflow and help customers make the transition from FL Studio 11 to 12. Particular attention has been paid to plugin management, which has received a significant overhaul, while you'll find new drum and piano instruments and support for Novation's recently-released Launchpad Pro.
Read more: Image-Line FL Studio 20
The full list of updates is below, and you can take an audio-visual tour of FL Studio 12.1 in the video above. Find out more on the Image-Line website.
FL Studio 12.1 new features
- 4 high quality FPC drum kits
- 2 high quality Piano instruments (Close Grand and Stage Grand)
- Added FL executables that are scaled by Windows (see the install folder)
- Changed various defaults (we know best!)
- Ctrl+S saves project even when mixer has focus
- FLAC file import support
- Fruity X-Y-Z Controller plugin
- Launchpad Pro support
- Mixer track assignments selectors in Channel Rack
- Mixer full colourization of tracks (and other visual enhancements)
- Notes over 120 (10th octave) perform special actions
- Now uses modern version of open and save windows
- Option to delete steps instead of muting them
- Plugins: Restored "More plugins" menu option and window
- Plugin Scanner is now called "Plugin Manager" & includes new plugin info tab
- Re-implemented sample history in channel settings window
- Renamed "flat database" to "alphabetical"
- Randomize news item in News Panel
- Update main window caption when project title is edited
- Update reminder window
- VFX Key Splitter plugin
- Video Player 2
- ...and more (see the WhatsNew.rtf file in the install folder)