Image-Line listens to customers and releases FL Studio 12.1

Image-Line's users have been busy exploring FL Studio 12 for a few months now, and they've been giving the company their feedback. This has informed the release of FL Studio 12.1, the first major update to the latest version of the popular DAW.

Image-Line says that the aim of the update is to improve the workflow and help customers make the transition from FL Studio 11 to 12. Particular attention has been paid to plugin management, which has received a significant overhaul, while you'll find new drum and piano instruments and support for Novation's recently-released Launchpad Pro.

The full list of updates is below, and you can take an audio-visual tour of FL Studio 12.1 in the video above. Find out more on the Image-Line website.

FL Studio 12.1 new features