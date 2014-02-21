IK Multimedia releases the T-RackS Master EQ 432

IK Multimedia has unveiled the latest in its line of T-RackS mixing and mastering plugins, the Master EQ 432, which appears to take its inspiration from the classic Sontec MES-432C hardware EQ.

The plugin is a stereo five-band parametric EQ which boasts, according to IK, "an unrivalled level of sonic transparency, high-end magic and intuitive ease-of-use."

The original 432 is a certified studio classic and a much sort after piece of kit amongst studio engineers, with original units often going for $10,000+ on the second-hand market.

The Master EQ 432 is available as part of IK's T-RackS Custom Shop 4.5 shell, which allows users to demo any T-RackS processor for up to 14 days and purchase any of the plugins from within their DAW via the compnay's credit system.

The Master EQ 432 is available now via the Custom Shop or the IK Mulitmedia site, for an introductory price of $149.99/€119.99. You can download the T-RackS Custom shop for free from IK's site to demo this or any other of the range of effects.