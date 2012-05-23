IK Multimedia iRig Mix now shipping

PRESS RELEASE: IK Multimedia is proud to announce that iRig Mix, the first ultracompact DJ and audio mixer for the iPad, iPhone, and the iPod touch is now shipping.

When used with an iPad, iPhone or iPod touch, IK's included DJ Rig free app and other DJ apps, it is a complete, highly portable DJ system for practicing, rehearsing, performing and recording.

With its unique miniaturized form factor and exclusive features, designed to be used with the entire range of portable iOS devices, iRig Mix brings a new meaning to the concept of mobile DJing.

A DJ Mixer

iRig MIX has everything a pro DJ needs, including full EQ adjustment, crossfader, headphone cue and a mic input. Using DJ Rig or other popular DJ apps, users can record their performance and share with friends, publish or distribute at the event.

DJs can choose either a traditional setup with two devices (one plugged into each of the independent channels) OR a single iOS device.

This flexibility, combined with iRig MIX's portability gives aspiring and pro DJs a compact system that can be used everywhere… anytime. House parties or in the yard, after-parties, and impromptu dances are perfect environments for the iRig MIX.

Planes, trains and automobiles used to mean that your DJ gear was inaccessible and unusable. Now, no matter where you are or where you are going, you can mix and rehearse sets.

Plus - for the first time on any mixer - iRig MIX can be used for mixing any type of audio source (coming from mp3 players, CD players, etc.) with an iOS device using automatic tempo matching and beat syncing. This is accomplished with X-Sync, a feature that works in combination with the DJ Rig FREE app from IK Multimedia that is included with iRig MIX.

Maximum Portability

With its slim, lightweight form factor iRig MIX is considerably smaller than traditiona DJ mixers and can be carried anywhere you take your iPhone or iPad, is easy to stow and perfect for performers on the go. The iRig MIX also has minimal power requirements allowing it to be powered not only by the included power supply but also by a suitable USB battery pack or a laptop USB port for maximum mobility to mix anywhere.

Not just for DJs

iRig MIX is also versatile enough to provide the perfect mixing solution for solo musicians or small ensembles that use one or more iOS devices to play live. It features an extra guitar/microphone input that can be processed with other IK popular apps like AmpliTube and VocaLive or any other app that offers real-time audio processing. Its standard RCA output connectors provide easy, direct connection to PA systems or powered speakers.

4 included apps

iRig MIX includes 4 free apps: DJ Rig, the new professional DJ mixing app from IK, AmpliTube, the most popular iOS guitar amp and effects app, VocaLive the processing app for singers and vocalists, and GrooveMaker, the loop-based beat and groove making app.

iRig MIX features

2 stereo inputs with gain, bass, treble and volume controls, independent cue on each channel with LED indication and channel crossfader

Instrument/microphone extra input, with volume control, can be processed by iOS real-time effects apps (such as AmpliTube, VocaLive)

Stereo output with RCA connectors, master level and LED meters

High quality, pristine sound

Quality headphone output for master or cue monitoring with independent volume control

Input switch splits Input 1 into dual-mono for use with DJ mixing apps on a single iOS device

"X-Sync" mode allows auto-sync with any audio source using the included DJ Rig free app

Can be powered with the included AC adapter, battery pack and laptop USB ports

Includes 4 free apps: DJ Rig, AmpliTube, VocaLive, GrooveMaker

iRig MIX has an RRP of $99.99/€74.99 (excl. tax) and is available from electronic and music retailers around the world.

Information taken from official press release, for more visit IK Multimedia.

