Ibanez's Tube Screamer overdrive pedal becomes Tubes Creamer in free plugin

Ibanez's TS-808 - AKA the Tube Screamer - is about to get a free software emulation in the form of the Mercuriall Audio Software's Tubes Creamer 808 Core.

This models the circuit of the iconic overdrive and enables you to switch between the pedal's default sound and a 'Mod' version that's cleaner with slightly more bass when the Drive control is set to minimum. We're promised low CPU usage and Stereo and Mono modes.

Tubes Creamer is scheduled for release on 12 June in VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac, so keep an eye on the Mercuriall Audio Software website around then.