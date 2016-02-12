Hunter/Game: the 10 tracks that blew our minds

According to Italian producers Emmanuele Nicosia and Martino Bartola, “The Hunter/Game is a game about an unknown hunter who roams in the night; silently walking unobserved.” Eerie stuff! Influenced by pop and electro, the duo balances the contrast between the rural sophistication of their homeland, Milan, and the urban thrust of New York’s busy techno scene.

Conceived in 2010, Hunter/Game initially found its path via loft parties held in secret locations around bustling NYC and their own ‘Just This’ club nights, which grew to include high-profile stints from DJs Seth Troxler and Dixon. The duo have released recordings on recognised dance labels such as Innervisions, Hot Creations and, last year, Kompakt, who now act as a distributor for their own Just This vinyl label.

Last year saw Hunter/Game tour heavily across Europe and North America, thrilling audiences at Fabric, the Edge and Studio 80. Now the duo have found time to release their debut album Adaptation, which fully showcases their discerning blend of 80s electronic pop and dance-based influences within a contemporary, analogue-based techno aesthetic.

On the subject of influences, click through the following gallery to read Hunter/Game’s own special selections and find out why they chose them...