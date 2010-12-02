How to use Google translate to beatbox

2010 has seen a lot of impressive hi-tech gear releases, but as the year draws to a close, it's Google's translate service that's fast becoming the internet's most talked-about music making tool.

Why? Because it can beatbox. Try it for yourself by going to Google translate and changing the translation options from German to German. Then copy+paste the following into the text field:

pv zk pv pv zk pv zk kz zk pv pv pv zk pv zk zk pzk pzk pvzkpkzvpvzk kkkkkk bsch

Then press Listen.

This bizarre side-use of Google translate was discovered by a Reddit user by the name of harrichr and word of it is spreading fast. A video by chulini that remixes the beatboxing with YouTube clips is already doing the rounds.

We're sure it won't be the last.

(Via Create Digital Music)