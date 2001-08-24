How to make a Kylie Can't Get You Out Of My Head-style organ sound

Here we’re looking at replicating the off-beat chord stabs that you find throughout Kylie’s pop classic Can’t Get You Out Of My Head.

It’s one of those quintessential patches that helped to define an era - in this case, ‘90s dance music. We’re pretty sure that the sound originates from a drawbar organ, which works a bit like an additive synth, allowing the user to mix in the levels of differently sized pipes.

Watch the tutorial video below and read on for our step-by-step walkthrough

Step 1: To get the basic sound, we need a synth with at least three oscillators that have individual amplitude envelopes available to them. Most FM synths can do this very easily; however, we’re going for NI’s Massive because it’s easy to show you how the patch works. Before getting started, make sure you click on File at the top of the interface and select New Sound.