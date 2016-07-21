HoRNet's Spikes gives you one-knob transient control

HoRNet plugins has released Spikes, an audio transient manipulation plugin.
Spikes features auto release and auto output adjustment functions that allow you to adjust the 'spikes level and you can also make finer adjustments to the detected peak length and the release speed. You can also reduce the weight of low frequencies thanks to the detector high pass filter and impose an upper and lower limit to the gain applied.
HoRNet Spikes is available for €12.99 for Mac and PC in VST2, VST3, AU, RTAS and AAX plugin formats. Head on over to the HoRNet website from more infomation.
HoRNet Spikes features
- Relative threshold gain manipulation
- Adjustable amount of gain applied
- Adjustable output level
- Auto output level
- Upper and lower gain limiting
- High pass filter on the detector
- Adjustable detector attack and release
- Auto release time based on tempo song
- Gain meter
- Input and output peak meters
- Mac OS X (>=10.6 Intel only) and Windows support
- 64-bit compatibility both on Mac and Windows
- Audio Units VST2.4, VST3, RTAS and AAX format