HoRNet's Spaces plugin lets you create your perfect room

Spaces lets you choose from a selection of preset rooms or create your own.

HoRNet has introduced Spaces, a new plugin that's designed specifically for modelling rooms. It's powered by the 'Digital Waveguide Network', and promises to simulate the audio reflections that occur naturally in a closed space and the amount of diffusion you get from each of these reflections.

To help you make sure your rooms sound good, Spaces comes with three preset ones - small, mid and large. You can tweak the size of each using the height control; the width and length are adjusted automatically to maintain the chosen room ratios.

There's a custom room mode that lets you create your own spaces, while you're also given high absorption, low absorption, damping and diffusion controls.

Spaces is available now for PC and Mac in VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats and costs €16. Find out more on the HoRNet Plugins website.

HoRNet Plugins Spaces features