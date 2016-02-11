HoRNet's AnalogStage offers three ways to give your music an old-school vibe

Why create a plugin that emulates just one characteristic of classic analogue gear when you can deliver a three-pronged processor? That seems to have been HoRNet's thinking when it concocted AnalogStage.

This is designed to emulate the sound of an analogue operational amplifier, transistor and tube. You can use each emulation individually, of course, but it's also possible to create groups of instances and then apply parameter changes to the whole group.

Find out more and buy the plugin on the HoRNet website. AnalogStage costs €18 and is available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/RTAS/AAX formats.