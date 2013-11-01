HG Fortune expand freeware synth range for PCs

The STS-33 Pro: coming to a PC workstation near you

Developers HG Fortune have listed a new addition to their series of freeware synth VSTs for Windows: the Classic STS-33 Pro NFG is now available from their site.

The synth joins other freeware bargains such as the Alphatron Pro NFG, Swamp XT and LaserBlade 2011 in the developers' Nearly Forgotten Gems series. For the full spectrum of available soft synths, visit HG Fortune online.

The developers are also offering their acclaimed Serenity Pro strings and choir synth at a reduced price (US $5) until 10 November. You can watch a demo of the Serenity Pro in action below.