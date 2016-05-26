Here's why you could soon be streaming DJ mixes on Spotify

DJ mixes look set to arrive on Spotify thanks to a new deal that the company has signed with Dubset Media Holdings.

The deal, reported by Music Week, appears to be similar to the one that Apple struck earlier this year, and will enable rights holders to be paid when mixes and unofficial remixes are uploaded and streamed.

This is thanks to Dubset's proprietary MixBank technology, which is able to analyse (for example) a remix or DJ mix, identify the songs contained within it, and pay royalties to the appropriate copyright holders.

"Our number one job at Spotify is to deliver great music to fans whenever and wherever they want to listen to it," says Stefan Blom, chief strategy Officer and chief content officer at Spotify. "This deal with Dubset enables us to serve fans of dance music with the mixes they crave while ensuring that artists, labels and publishers get paid fairly. It's a great day for music fans all over the world."