Hands-on video: u-he Bazille

Take a tour of this magnificent new synth

It may have taken an age to come to market (it was originally announced in 2009, and we had our first brush with it at the 2013 Musikmesse), but u-he's Bazille has turned out to be well worth the wait. As you'll know if you've read our five-star review, it really is the next best thing to owning a hardware modular system.

If you're still not sure what all the fuss is about, check out the hands-on video above. This explains how Bazille works, and is a great way to get a feel for what this beast of a synth is and does.