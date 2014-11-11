Hands-on video: u-he Bazille

It may have taken an age to come to market (it was originally announced in 2009, and we had our first brush with it at the 2013 Musikmesse), but u-he's Bazille has turned out to be well worth the wait. As you'll know if you've read our five-star review, it really is the next best thing to owning a hardware modular system.

If you're still not sure what all the fuss is about, check out the hands-on video above. This explains how Bazille works, and is a great way to get a feel for what this beast of a synth is and does.