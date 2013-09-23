Guy J's favourite music software
Steinberg Cubase
“Cubase has been part of my life for over ten years now. I fell in love with it but don’t quite remember how! I love the workflow and just know my way around it so well.”
Spectrasonics Omnisphere
“Omnisphere is one of the only VSTi’s I use in my music. It has a beautiful, atmospheric sound. I know it sounds strange, but it’s hard to find good sounds to be in the background of your tracks - those that don’t stand out too much or crowd the mix. Omnisphere does it best.”
Ableton Live
“When DJing, Ableton allows you to go wild with no limits. It creates a flow in the set, and the ability to quickly make some bootlegs and edits on the fly is fantastic.
"The options for creativity are truly endless. I used Live to create one of the tracks on my Balance compilation, using a bassline from one track and a vocal from another track (Citylife, DJ T). Live’s flexibility is its true strength.”
Universal Audio Cambridge EQ
“I think this is the best EQ out there! You can hear every little move you make on it. I use this plugin on almost every channel in my projects and it helps me to get what I want on the mix of a track.”
Universal Audio Roland RE-201
“This is an emulation of the legendary delay by UAD. When you use RE-201 in a track, sounds become warm right away, so it works perfectly for the music I create. It sounds amazing on vocals and main synths.”