Goldfish's favourite music software
Ableton Live
“We both went to music college, so we kind of knew our way around the computer side of music before we began producing our own. As a program, Live flows, and that means your music flows.”
Celemony Melodyne
“If a sample needs a few final tweaks, we use Melodyne to get it to sit in the track; but if that doesn’t work, we try and recreate it by playing the instruments ourselves. That can often save you a whole lot of legal hassle.”
Korg M1
“You can’t beat the sound and feel of a real Wurlitzer, Rhodes or piano, but we were in the studio one day and we suddenly found ourselves shoving the real piano through a whole load of VSTs to try and get it to sound like an M1 piano.
“In the end, we decided to get the software version. It has its limitations, but sometimes they’re what give you the sound you’re looking for.”
u-he DIVA
“If you asked us which synth we use for basslines, I’d probably say Diva, cos it gets used a lot and it’s great for recreating those seriously squelchy sounds of the 70s. But we also use quite a bit of Massive, the Arturia Minimoog V, and we’ve got a real Moog Phatty on top of the Wurlitzer.”
Zerodebug touchAble
“A very simple, quick, easy and intuitive way to control Ableton when we’re on stage.
“Sorry to keep going on about Ableton, but that thing is an absolutely awesome tool when it comes to producers and DJs performing live.”