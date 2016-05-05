Get the sound of a Fender Precision bass for free in your DAW

If you want the sound of a Fender Precision bass in your music, Ample Sound has just given you a new free way to get it with Ample Bass P Lite II.

A cutdown version of Ample Bass P, this comes with a trimmed-down 450MB sample library (as opposed to 3.6GB), has a lower sample depth/rate and offers fewer articulations, but still comes with a Tab player that enables you to load in Tab files and hear them played back.

You can find out more and download Ample Bass P Lite II on the Ample Sound website. It's available for PC and Mac in VST/AU/AAX/RTAS formats.