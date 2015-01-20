Get in a tangle with Bondage modular FX plugin

Z3 Audiolabs has stepped into an SEO minefield by releasing Bondage, a fully modular Windows VST multi-effect plugin.

This contains 17 modules: five effects, five modulation sources, a MIDI In module, four modifiers, an X-fade module and a 4-channel mixer. There's also a scope to provide visual reference of your signals.

It looks like you can route anything to anything, and cables can be hidden to make the knobs more visible. Every parameter has a MIDI learn option, and there are 32 presets.

Bondage is available now from the Z3 Audiolabs website priced at €29.90, though you can save yourself 30% on that price until the end of the month.

Z3 Audiolabs Bondage specs

Features

Easy connect with your MIDI controller: All FX parameters have build in a MIDI learn function - just right click on the parameter you want to set on your MIDI controller and move the controller of your choice - done!

Fully modular: Just connect the sources with the targets - everything on the fly - no audio stop while rewiring!

Effects and modules

Filter: Provides 8 different high quality filter types

Ring: 4 different waveforms to modulate the signal

Phaser: 2 phaser modes

Delay / Looper: the delay can be used as classical delay or as a looper

Pitch: a granular pitch shifter which can be used for a variety of effects, not only pitch alterations

Modulation: various modulation modules to modulate your effects, it also includes a MIDI module which allows you to control parameters via MIDI

Modifiers: various modifier modules to modify any signals

Scope: to have an optical reference of your signals

Requirements