Get in a tangle with Bondage modular FX plugin

Z3 Audiolabs has stepped into an SEO minefield by releasing Bondage, a fully modular Windows VST multi-effect plugin.
This contains 17 modules: five effects, five modulation sources, a MIDI In module, four modifiers, an X-fade module and a 4-channel mixer. There's also a scope to provide visual reference of your signals.
It looks like you can route anything to anything, and cables can be hidden to make the knobs more visible. Every parameter has a MIDI learn option, and there are 32 presets.
Bondage is available now from the Z3 Audiolabs website priced at €29.90, though you can save yourself 30% on that price until the end of the month.
Z3 Audiolabs Bondage specs
Features
- Easy connect with your MIDI controller: All FX parameters have build in a MIDI learn function - just right click on the parameter you want to set on your MIDI controller and move the controller of your choice - done!
- Fully modular: Just connect the sources with the targets - everything on the fly - no audio stop while rewiring!
Effects and modules
- Filter: Provides 8 different high quality filter types
- Ring: 4 different waveforms to modulate the signal
- Phaser: 2 phaser modes
- Delay / Looper: the delay can be used as classical delay or as a looper
- Pitch: a granular pitch shifter which can be used for a variety of effects, not only pitch alterations
- Modulation: various modulation modules to modulate your effects, it also includes a MIDI module which allows you to control parameters via MIDI
- Modifiers: various modifier modules to modify any signals
- Scope: to have an optical reference of your signals
Requirements
- Computer: Pentium 4 or higher/AMD with SSE support, 2 GHz, 1 GB RAM, Windows XP or newer
- Host: VST compatible 32 bit (64 bit when using j bridge) host software - tested and known to work in lots of DAW's like FL Studio - Cubase - Live - Renoise.