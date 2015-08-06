Get hip-hop and R&B sounds in free Synthetik 'semi-synth'

Designed for hip-hop and R&B production, Synthetik is a new free plugin instrument from Tru-Urban that you can download now.

It's actually billed as a 'semi-synth'; it doesn't have full synthesizer functionality, but is designed to give you high-quality sounds out of the box that can be tweaked using an LFO, reverb and an ADSR envelope.

Check out some of the presets in the video above. You can download Synthetik now by entering your email address on the Tru-Urban website, and you'll find that it's available in VST/AU formats for PC and Mac.