Get an old-school sound with AudioThing's Vinyl Strip plugin

Many producers spend hours trying to imbue their tracks with authentic old-school flavour, but AudioThing might just have simplified the process with the release of its Vinyl Strip plugin.

This multi-effect unit features six modules - Distortion, Compressor, Bit Crusher, Tilt EQ, Vintage Reverb and Vinylizer - which can be dragged and dropped to create your ideal processing combination.

The idea is that, once you've applied said processing, you can recreate "that classic vinyl record sound in your digital environment", and all without placing too much of a burden on your CPU.

Vinyl Strip is available now in 32/64-bit VST/AU/AAX formats for PC and Mac, and costs €45 (regular price is €55). Find out more on the AudioThing website.